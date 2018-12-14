Exertis renews MNA partnership

Distributor has sponsored the Mobile News Awards for over

Exertis has renewed its headline sponsorship for the Mobile News for the fifth year in a row.

The Mobile News Awards will be held at The Hilton on Park Lane on March 14.

Simon Woodman director of Exertis’ mobile division said:

“Exertis are delighted to once again act as headline sponsor for the upcoming Mobile News Awards.

“These awards serve as a fantastic opportunity to celebrate a year of industry successes with our partners and vendors”.

Mobile News head of sales Stephen Watson added: “This is a great endorsement of the Awards. Exertis demands value for money.

“It’s hugely encouraging we’re meeting the challenge to deliver their ROI”.

Tables are now on sale. Call 020 3122 0872 or email awards@mobilenewscwp.co.uk.

Entries

Entries to the Mobile News Awards 2019 are now open. The 25th awards will be presented at a gala black-tie dinner dance at The Hilton on Park Lane on March 14.

There are two new categories this year to reflect the growing proliferation of rugged phones and activity in the gadget insurance sector.

Other categories include: customer service, mobile device distributor, accessories distributor, accessories manufacturer, B2B dealer, IoT, service and repair, recycling provider, innovative service, innovative product, smartphone, manufacturer, online retailer and MVNO.

For details on how to enter go to: http://www.mobilenewsawards.co.uk/faqs/

For more information on the Mobile News Awards go to: www.mobilenewsawards.co.uk