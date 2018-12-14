Ofcom board member appointed new chief executive for UKRN

Oxley has been at Ofcom since 2014 and will do new role alongside his current position

Ofcom competition group director and executive board member Jonathan Oxley has been appointed as the new chief executive for the UK Regulators Network (UKRN).

The UKRN is comprised of 11 regulators from utility, financial and transport sectors across the country.

Oxley has been at Ofcom since joining in 2014 as group director for competition, before being appointed to the Ofcom board in December later that year.

He will do his new role alongside his current job at the regulator.

Prior to joining the regulator, Oxley was a partner in PwC’s strategy and economic practice, specialising in media, telecoms and technology.

Oxley said: “The UK’s regulated sectors are facing a range of challenges, from helping to transform the UK’s infrastructure, to ensuring that everyone – especially vulnerable consumers – get a fair deal. It’s essential that regulators work together to achieve these shared goals.

“I look forward to building on the fantastic work the UKRN has done to promote collaboration between regulators to ensure all consumers get the best out of their regulated services.”