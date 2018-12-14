Samsung promote Pierce to corporate VP role

Pierce has been at the manufacturer’s UK arm since 2015

Samsung has announced the appointment of Conor Pierce to corporate vice president of UK and Ireland.

Pierce joined Samsung in 2015 as vice president of mobile and IT after 10-and-a-half years at Nokia where, amongst other roles, he was vice president of United Kingdom and Ireland.

In total, Samsung has promoted 158 executives around the world this year of which 95 were vice presidents, 13 were executive VP and 35 were senior VPs.

Samsung UK and Ireland corporate vice president Conor Pierce said: “I am honoured by this recognition and proud to lead a team whose performance has been outstanding in what is a very challenging market.

“I am thrilled to lead them into 2019, in what should be an incredible year for Samsung.”