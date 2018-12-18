BT wins long term multi-million pound Northern Ireland public sector contract

The first core network services are expected in summer 2019

BT has been granted a multi-million pound contract by the Department of Finance (DoF) to provide telecommunications services to all public sector bodies across Northern Ireland.

The contract is nine years long and valued at over £50 million over this duration, potentially rising to a maximum of £400 million.

BT will deliver network and unified communications services such as hardware, software and network security services across 11 Government departments and public sector bodies.

BT Enterprise regional director for Northern Ireland Paul Murnaghan said: “This contract will see us deliver a commercially innovative communications framework, which will provide the building blocks for a future-proofed solution to meet the developing needs of public sector users and citizens.”

“We are committed to ensuring the best value for money, providing the opportunity for all local communication providers to deliver their services.”

Northern Ireland Civil Service Enterprise Shared Services CEO Paul Wickens added: “This advanced network solution will allow us to provide high quality services.

“The new telecommunications infrastructure will replace a wide range of diverse networks. It offers high levels of security and operational stability, providing strong foundations for the new IT system for Northern Ireland’s citizens, who make use of a variety of public sector services.”

BT will be in control of the core telecommunications infrastructure, with the first core network services available from summer 2019.