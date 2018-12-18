Excalibur goes boldly forth with strong growth in financials

Excalibur CEO say the focus in 2019 will be on fixed-line services

Excalibur Communications has announced strong growth for the year ending in June 2018, with its EBITDA rising 15 per cent from £1.3 million to £1.5 million.

Revenue for the year grew 11 per cent to £8.1 million at the Swindon-based communications and IT solutions provider. Further growth will be aided by the acquisitions of IT companies Techs4Education and Sensata this July.

The firm is aiming to double revenue to £16 million and mobile connections to 60,000 by 2022, targets that CEO Peter Boucher says it remains “on track” for.

Boucher said there will also be greater focus on fixed line-services, which are bringing in £1 million in revenues to the firm. He hopes that will double when the firm launches its gigabit internet services in early 2019.

Earlier in the year, Excalibur put aside £1 million to reward its 60 staff in five stages. This year’s positive results represented stage one and saw staff awarded an unspecified amount from the rewards chest.

In June, Boucher led a buyout of 70 per cent of the dealer’s shares for an undisclosed fee from former CEO and founder James Phipps, who retains a minority share.

Excalibur Communications Boucher said: “These are a very encouraging set of results and show our investment in the business is already paying off.

“We have had a busy year completing the management buyout, integrating two new companies into the business and strengthening our sales and service capability.

“We are well placed for continued growth next year and are excited to be at the forefront of bringing ultra-fast fibre network services to businesses in our home town of Swindon.

“We’re focusing our efforts more on the fixed marketplace through investing in sales and building out a fibre network in Swindon through our partnership with CityFibre.

“Vodafone will also be more aggressive in that sector next year, so we’re aligning with one of our key partners.”