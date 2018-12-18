Frontier Group seeks £10m in turnover after Vodafone awards it partner seal of approval

Dealer is seeking both organic growth and looking into the potential for acquisitions

Frontier Group managing director Andrew Rowley is targeting £10 million turnover within five years, after the company was awarded Vodafone Total Communications Partner status.

The Vodafone dealer, based in North Shields is targeting the growth after increasing its turnover year-on-year by £800,000 to an anticipated £2 million.

Since 2017, the company has grown its B2B customer base by 30 per cent to around 14,000 connections made through 380 B2B customers.

New Connections

Rowley said that Frontier also expects to add over 3,000 new connections more before Christmas and set fresh growth targets for 2019.

He said: “Last month, we signed our biggest contract, for 1,800 connections, and we have a couple more in the pipeline for over 1,000 each, so the mobile side is going along really nicely.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve grown our business 30 per cent and almost doubled our turnover. We’ll be aiming for three million in turnover next year.”

Aside from organic growth, Rowley said Frontier is sizing up some data management providers for potential acquisition, using private equity funding it has received.

This is expected to aid growth in turnover by helping Frontier cross-sell data management and mobile services.

He added: “We’re going to grow organically, but we are also looking at acquisitions of data and connectivity companies.

“I think so far we’ve been good at cross-selling and we will be bringing in a designated account manager in January. Their job will be to look at the needs of each business in detail and work out how we can sell more products to them and grow their business as well as ours.

“There’s a couple of companies I have in mind, but the plan for 2019 is to go out and make at least one acquisition thanks to the funding we have been given.”

Partner status

The growth and acquisition plans come after Frontier Group was awarded Vodafone Total Communications Partner status.

Rowley said Frontier has achieved this status about six months earlier than expected, after embracing Vodafone’s One Net service and data offerings.

He said: “The big push for us will now be to make sure that our partners know about the products we provide other than mobile to meet the targets to maintain our total communications status.

“We’ve developed and trained everyone in the business on these products, and have made a couple of senior appointments at head of partnerships and a senior business executive.”