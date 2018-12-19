Barclay Communications strategy means 35 new jobs

The O2 direct partner is recruiting in sales, support, administration, finance, software development and technical support

Barclay Communications has created 35 new job roles as it addresses a “need” for more staff to accommodate its growing connection base.

This comes after the Belfast firm, in its 21st year of business, recently recruited 15 members of staff, with the total now standing at 200 across the Barclay Group. The aim of the rapid recruitment is to support the firm hitting 75,000 mobile connections, up from 65,000 since October. The O2 direct partner is recruiting in sales, support, administration, finance, software development and technical support.

The city of Belfast faced a blow last month, when aerospace giant Bombardier announced the axing of around 490 jobs.

In February 2017, Barclay Communications and sister company WorkPal were awarded a place on the Government Framework for the Digital Marketplace, enabling over 36,000 public sector organisations to buy its products. This meant it retained its place for the second year running.

Barclay Communications managing director Britt Megahey said: “Our people are the connection between our clients and products. In an extremely competitive industry, we continue to be a leading communications provider in Northern Ireland, and that is down to the dynamic and highly educated team of people we employ.

“The Barclay Group services over 75,000 connections across mobile, digital services and WorkPal, and an increase in demand means we now need to expand our workforce. We have an exciting few years ahead of us, with the aim of growing our brand in new and existing markets.”