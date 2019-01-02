Huawei launches the latest P Smart in the UK

The P Smart will be available from January 10 in the UK across a number of retailers

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone the Huawei P Smart 2019 which is due to be released in early January.

Huawei’s latest P Smart handset follows on from the original model released by Huawei in 2017 and sees it replace the upper bezel with a pearl-shaped notch that houses the front camera.

The P Smart is available from January 10 with retailers including Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, A1, Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Clove, Fonehouse, JLP, Jersey Telecom, SDG, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile selling the smartphone.

EE will range the P Smart from January 11, with O2 and Three expecting to sell it from the middle of the month.

Features

The P Smart has a 6.21 inch full HD+ screen which offers a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

It has an AI dual camera equipped made up of a 13MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera, while there is an 8MP wide-aperture selfie camera that supports AI and AR capabilities.

The mid-ranger runs on Huawei’s new Kirin 710 processor with the octa-core chipset featuring a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz.

There is 3GB of RAM, with internal memory of 64GB plus the capability to add a microSD card to provide up to 512GB storage.

It also has a 3,400mAh battery that Huawei claims can support up to 10 hours of 4G internet browsing, up to 18 hours of continuous video playback and 96 hours of continuous music playback.

The retail price of the P Smart has not yet been confirmed.