Premium smartphones make up one-fifth of total worldwide shipments

Premium smartphone sales make up one-fifth of all smartphone sales worldwide according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor.

Globally the premium segment of the smartphone market grew 19 per cent faster than the overall smartphone market which declined five per cent in the third quarter.

New iPhones and flagship launches from Chinese manufacturers OPPO and vivo contributed to the growth said Counterpoint.

In total the premium segment accounted for 22 per cent of the global smartphone market share, with Apple leading the sector with 47 per cent share followed by Samsung (22 pc), Huawei (12pc), vivo (5pc), OPPO (5pc) and Xiaomi (3pc).

Huawei’s impressive year with the P20 Pro and Mate 20 meant it reached double figures share for the first time in the premium segment.

The £400 to £600 price-band was the most popular for the premium market with 46 per cent of premium handsets coming from this price range.

Samsung led this price-band with 25 per cent market share, followed by Apple with 21 per cent and Huawei with 17 per cent.

OnePlus is one of the fastest growing brands in the segment due to a drive of sales in India, China and the UK.

In the Indian market OnePlus lead the premium smartphone battle for the second consecutive quarter with 30 per cent share, driven by strong success with the OnePlus 6.

While in the £600 to £800 price-band Apple and Samsung accounted for 81 per cent of shipments, with Apple dominating the over £800 price-band with 80 per cent during the quarter.