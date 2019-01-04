Festive football dominates TV watched on mobile devices

Premier League and Scottish Premiership fixtures accounted for nine of the top 10 most watched TV on mobile devices



EE has announced that football fixtures over the Christmas period were the most watched programs that viewers tuned in live to see on mobile.

Nine of the top 10 shows that consumers tuned into on their mobile devices were English or Scottish football matches.

The only non-footballing program to make the top ten was the New Years Eve broadcast from the BBC which was more popular than the Queen’s speech and the Christmas Eastenders episode.

Topping the list of most watched matches was the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal on December 29, Manchester United vs Bournemouth a day later and the the old firm derby between Rangers and Celtic, also on December 29.

EE recorded the data anonymously between Christmas Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019. Viewers tuning into live TV on mobile grew by 50 per cent in 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.