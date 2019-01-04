Mobile News Awards sparks New Way F1 trip for Ignite man

The winner won an all-expenses trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year

Mark Broadbent, an account manager at field marketing company Ignite Technology, has been the envy of his colleagues after returning from an all-expenses trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix courtesy of distributor New Way International.

Broadbent won the prize of two tickets to the Grand Prix with the fastest time in a Virtual Reality Formula One car sponsored by New Way at the Mobile News Awards.

“It had always been an aspiration to attend the Mobile News awards dinner and be part of a team that won something. Little did I know the evening was going to be such a large event for me”.

Broadbent was a guest of Tech21 which picked up the award for best accessory manufacturer.

“My first word was ‘car’. I used to go-kart competitively setting lap records at a number of tracks in Yorkshire so I am well used to the cockpit and design of the cars. The Oculus virtual reality headset was great even though I used to work with their rival HTC Vive! I was top of the lap charts right away, It was a very nervous two hours later till I was announced as the winner of two tickets to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with hotel and flights included”.

New Way International managing director Nigel Prince said: “We were delighted to be involved as a sponsor at such a prestigious event in 2018 and even more delighted to give away the prize of tickets to the Abu Dhabi GP 2018 plus flights and hotel. Newlyweds Mark and wife Emma had a fantastic time”.