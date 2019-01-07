Honor release the Honor 10 Lite in the UK

It features a 3,400mAh battery and has up to 512GB of storage through additional SD card

Honor has announced the release of the Honor 10 Lite in the UK with the smartphone available for £199.99.

The 10 Lite features a dewdrop style notch and runs on the Android 9 platform.

It has a 6.21 inch FullView HD screen with a screen to body ratio of 90 per cent.

It comes equipped with an AI-powered 24MP selfie camera with a dual 13MP and 2MP on the rear. The front camera also offers 3D facial recognition and portrait lighting.

On the rear the Honor 10 Lite has been built with eight layers of shimmering material to enhance its visual effect.

There is 3GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage with potential to expand to 512GB with a micro SD card.

The processor is a Kirin 710 chipset and it also comes with a 3,400mAh battery.

It is available in three colours; midnight sapphire blue, sky blue and midnight black.