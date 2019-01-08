Mobile News awards judging panel selected

Judging will take place mid-February with judges gaining a ticket to the awards

Most of the judges for the Mobile News Awards 2019 have now been selected.

They include Theresa Williams (ex-Carphone Warehouse Business), Bernie Nunn (ex-Supercover), David Reavley (25-year mobile industry veteran), John Pett (ex-Chess), Mark Smith (ex-GSM Association), Ben Glimmerveen (ex-Incipio), Kester Man (analyst), Stuart Barclay (ex-Gadget Repair Solutions), John Haw (Fidelity Energy), and David Plumb (ex-O2).

Judging will take place mid-February. The entry portal for the Mobile News awards is now open and accessed via www.mobilenewsawards.co.uk.

“It’s great to have yet another judging panel of top-level mobile channel experts. Every one of our judges has an enviable track record in the industry who will all make their decision on a completely independent basis.

“There is nothing more important than the integrity of the Mobile News Awards which is why they have been the most coveted awards to win since 1995”, said Mobile News editorial director Ian White.

Entry deadline is January 31 and entries can be amended and edited at any point up to midnight on January 31.