OPPO confirms its smartphones are coming to the UK

OPPO becomes the fourth Chinese smartphone vendor in the UK after Huawei, OnePlus and Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has announced it is launching in the UK with a launch event planned for January 29.

The arrival was confirmed by OPPO’s official UK Twitter team as it follows fellow Chinese players Huawei, OnePlus and Xiaomi into the UK market.

Currently OPPO is the fifth biggest smartphone vendor in the world with 8.4 per cent market share as of Q3 2018 according to IDC.

During this quarter OPPO shipped 29.9 million smartphones with a strong presence in the Chinese and Indian markets.