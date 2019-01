New handset will be revealed in San Francisco

Samsung will reveal the next generation of its flagship, the Galaxy 10 on February 20.

The announcement as made on its website today (January 10) that the launch will be in San Francisco.

The device will celebrate ten years of the Galaxy range and will need to impress better than the current Galaxy 9 did last year amidst growing pressure from Chinese brands.

The event will be broadcasted on the Samsung website from 7pm GMT.