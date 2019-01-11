Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 3 smartphone with magnetic slider

On launch day Xiaomi, Amazon and Ebuyer will sell the Mi Mix 3 at £449 for a limited time

Xiaomi has today (Jan 11) announced the Mi Mix 3 premium smartphone which will retail in the UK for £499 from January 16.

The device will be available in blue and black, and shipped with a free 10W wireless charger. On launch day Xiaomi, Amazon and Ebuyer will sell the Mi Mix 3 at £449 for a limited time.

Its standout feature is the magnetic slider concealing the dual 24MP and 2MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi claims the the slider has a life expectancy of 300,000 cycles according to lab tests.

Additionally, there is a special in-game function for the slider, allowing users to access screen capture, screen recorder, or hide notifications during gaming sessions.

Bolted on the back is a dual main camera running with 12MP and 12MP. It has a wide and telephoto lens for group snaps and extreme close ups respectively. Industry benchmarking website DxOMark has given the Mi Mix 3 a photo score of 108. The camera is a capable of multi-frame noise reduction, AI light metering and AI image stabilisation.

The bezel-less display is a Samsung AMOLED measuring at 6.39-inches running at 2340 x 1080 pixels (Full HD+), with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Xiaomi states the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has 128GB of internal memory that cannot be expanded.

Other features include: rear fingerprint sensor, 3,200mAh battery, NFC (mobile payments) and USB type-C compatibility.