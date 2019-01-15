A1 Comms seeks to break through £150 million revenue mark next year

The telecoms provider is on track to hit £130 million this year

A1 Comms is targeting a growth in turnover of 13 per cent next year, as it hopes to surpass £150 million.

The consumer and B2B telecommunications provider is expecting to exceed turnover of £130 million in its current financial year, ending in March.

According to A1 Comms CEO Paul Sisson, overall profits will be over £2 million this year, an increase of between three and four times that of the profits in 2018.

Last year, A1 Comms reported turnover figures of £120 million and made post-tax profits of £635,000.

Sisson said: “2018 was our best calendar year by a long way, and the work that we did in 2017 has paid its rewards.

“In our last financial year, we grew our turnover strongly from around £80 million to £120 million. This year, our turnover won’t have grown as much but our profits have grown significantly.”

Black Friday

Black Friday last year generated £10 million-worth of sales for A1 Comms through it’s consumer-facing brands Buymobiles.net and Affordable Mobiles.

Sisson said that the telecoms provider had to employ staff around the clock to keep up with demand generated over the weekend and in the week after.

He added: “More and more consumers are looking for value and are turning online which is where the bulk of our business is.

“We turned over almost £40 million in the last quarter, over the Black Friday weekend we made over £10 million-worth of sales and needed staff to work night shifts to process the orders.

“In 2019 we’re aiming to turnover £150 million, that’s not far off twice the turn over two years ago. What we’ve been able to do is double the size of our business without doubling our costs which is were our profits come from.”