Bullitt picks Westcoast to lead rugged sales

Move comes as part of a ‘streamlining’ of vendor’s distribution partners

Bullitt Group has named Westcoast as the lead distributor for its whole portfolio of CAT and Land Rover rugged devices.

The move is part of a “streamlining” of the distribution partners with which the vendor does business, and means that Brightstar, Data Select, Eurostar and New Way will be “phased out” from the start of this year.

Bullitt holds the brand licences for CAT and Land Rover ruggedised devices. In 2017, it made $200 million (£156.4m) in turnover, with $1.058 million in net profit.

Bullitt Group chief sales officer for EMEA Nathan Vautier said that the distribution strategy has been reassessed throughout the group, not just in the UK.

He added: “It’s always a complicated decision when you’re looking to choose between partners, and there are a number of good distribution partners in the UK.

“But the fundamental reason why we have chosen Westcoast is because of its reach in the UK B2B market, from resellers and the dealer network to the direct sales that it makes.

“We are making sure that we are getting the rugged proposition known and understood and we feel that we can do that with Westcoast.”

Growth

Westcoast head of mobile Darren Seward said that the distributor will maintain the growth that the CAT brand has achieved recently.

He said: “Westcoast are really happy to be working with CAT phones in the UK and are thrilled that another established mobile brand has recognised our market reach.

“CAT phones is the leading vendor in the rugged market and have demonstrated the quality of their products and the pull of the CAT brand with the end user.

“The rugged market continues to grow, and Westcoast will continue to bolster our offering in this area.”

Data Select and Eurostar declined to comment and Mobile News has not received comment from New Way or Brightstar.