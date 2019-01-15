UK’s biggest touring TV comic to host Mobile News Awards

Ticket and table bookings can be made now

The Mobile News Awards 2019 will be hosted by legendary British stand-up comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Carr.

The 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown host has put pen to paper to host the awards on March 14 at The Hilton on Park Lane, where over 800 of the industry’s biggest and best are expected be in attendance.

Heading into its 25th year, the biggest telecom awards night of the year will see the industry’s brightest receive trophies at an all-night gala black-tie dinner dance.

For table or ticket bookings, email awards@mobilenewscwp.co.uk or call 0203 122 0873