UKFast appoints new CFO as it eyes further growth

Greening has over 18 years experience in the mergers and acquisitions and private equity industries

UKFast has appointed Catherine Greening as its chief financial officer as part of a five-year growth plan.

Greening joined UKFast in 2013 and has held the role of director of mergers and acquisitions.

Greening has been tasked with driving further growth following recent investment from Inflexion Private Equity, in which she played an important role in the deal that has seen UKFast valued at £405 million.

During her tenure at UKFast Greening has also been involved in the acquisitions of Pentest Ltd and Secure Information Assurance (S-IA), which is now UKFast Public Sector.

Greening has over 18 years experience working in the M and A and private equity industries before joining UKFast and has worked for PwC and LDC.

Commenting on her new role Greening said: “As M and A director, I was more focussed on one-off projects designed to add value, such as the acquisition of S-IA.

“The move to CFO sees me far more involved in the day-to-day operations of UKFast, working more closely with the other directors to drive business performance.”

UKFast CEO Lawrence Jones added: “The past few years our focus has been very much around expanding our R and D team, building products and investing in infrastructure for the future.

“Our plan for 2019 and beyond is to look at ways to capitalise on our investment. Catherine and her team are well placed to help us accelerate our growth.”

Currently UKFast serves a customer base of 5,500 UK SME clients and 200 mid-sized companies.