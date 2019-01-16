TUFF Phones buffs up with airtime plans to supplement ruggedised smartphone range

A multi-network feature can pair the T500 phone with the Vodafone, O2 or Three network

Ruggedised mobile manufacturer TUFF Phones has confirmed it is now selling airtime plans alongside its range of smartphones.

The company has announced that its latest TUFF T500 smartphone will have a multi-network SIM feature that allows it to be paired to the Vodafone, O2 or Three network.

The SIM has been used by TUFF Phones as it looks to overcome patchy network coverage in rural locations.

TUFF Phones CEO Kevin Aspinall Nessling says the T500 can help workers overcome dead spots and weaker signals in rural areas.

“Our Multi-Network SIM solution brings connectivity via the strongest signal from three major networks – Three, O2 and Vodafone – ideal if you are constantly working in different areas or in rural locations, where network coverage can be patchy,” he said.

“The pairing of the SIM with our third generation of devices offers a step change in rugged mobile technology and connectivity.”

Security

The T500 boasts both facial-recognition unlock and fingerprint security and is IP69-certified waterproof and dustproof.

The handset runs on the Android 8.1 operating system and has a 1.5GHz quad-core processor along with a 5,000mAh battery that can provide up to 580 hours of standby time.

It has a 5.7-inch Gorilla Glass screen housed in a military-grade, fibreglass-reinforced, rubberised body.

The T500 also comes equipped with a Sony 13MP CMOS camera sensor, while the handset offers users a two-year warranty and unlimited screen replacements if the device is damaged during this period.

TUFF Phones business development manager James Booker added: “The fingeprint scanner and facial-recognition technology are unique features for rugged handsets on the market, and help the T500 stand out.”

The device is available from mobile phone retailer Get Connected, as well as a number of builders’ merchants across the UK, and costs from £399.60 when purchased SIM-free.