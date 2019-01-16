Wileyfox and STK parent Santok restructures

The firm plans to make new smartphones, GSM desk phones and IoT products to launch this year

Telecoms manufacturer Santok has announced it will enact a restructure to encourage fresh investment, after “global conditions proved challenging”.

The Ruislip-based company owns the STK and Wileyfox smartphone brands, having bought Wileyfox last year when it went into administration. Santok adamantly said in a statement both brands “remain very much alive”.

Santok said it will continue making smartphones under both brands and launch SIM desk phones and Internet of Things products.

A spokesperson for Santok said: “The restructuring will allow for fresh capital to be injected into the business to deliver on our 24-month plan and enhance our aftersales and service offerings to our customers and consumers.”

Mobile News has enquired for further information.