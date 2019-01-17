Businesses warned as London comes rock bottom for reliable mobile signal

Investments from the networks in the north has contributed towards bridging the north-south gap

Businesses in the north of the UK are more likely to have a reliable mobile connection than those in the south, according to research carried out by Global Wireless Solutions.

The study, which GWS carried out in 2018, found that the North East ranked first for mobile connectivity for businesses, with London the worst of the 12 regions.

Other northern regions, including the North West, East Midlands and Scotland, were the next-best regions. Meanwhile, 76 per cent of UK companies surveyed in the poll reported that their business ‘suffers’ when the signal is anything less than ‘excellent’.

The three worst regions were all located in the south, in Greater London, the South East and South West.

GWS worked with market researchers Vanson Bourne to conduct the survey, sampling 200 IT decisions makers from UK businesses online between January and February 2018.

Speaking to Mobile News, GWS CEO Paul Carter said that businesses have different needs to consumers.

“For businesses, the ability to send e-mails, make phone calls and text is most important. Voice calls for businesses are crucial, so having a reliable network is essential.”

Meanwhile, consumers tend to have a higher requirement for services such as video.

Carter suggests there are a number of factors that have resulted in the north experiencing better connectivity, including population density and obstacles in a city that can make it difficult to deploy sites in certain areas.