BT Group Chief Technology and Information Officer to speak at Mobile News XPO 5G Symposium

Watson joins a number of speakers on the panel

BT Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Howard Watson is the latest speaker to join the CTO’s of Vodafone, O2, and Three and leading mobile analyst Ben Wood as a panellist at Mobile News XPO 5G Symposium on March 14 at The Hilton on Park Lane.

Watson is also the CTIO for EE. He will join Brendan O’Reilly (O2), Scott Petty (Vodafone) and Phil Sheppard (Three).

The 5G Symposium will be a ’BBC Question Time” format to discuss questions such as when and how will 5G achieve critical mass in the UK? What are the big technical challenges for the networks? How will the networks ensure there are enough 5G handsets to generate mass market usage of 5G? What new kind of tariff and data packages are expected.

“There is much unsubstantiated hype currently about 5G. Our 5G Symposium will give the channel a chance to get the real facts straight from the networks top sources”, said Mobile News editorial director Ian White.

Entry to Mobile News XPO and the 5G Symposium is free to attend for qualified registered visitors subject to space and availability.