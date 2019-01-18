University of Oxford suspends Huawei funding amid growing spying concerns

Two existing projects already funded by Huawei will continue says the University of Oxford

The University of Oxford has suspended new donations and sponsorships from Huawei amid “public concerns surrounding UK partnerships” with the manufacturer.

This follows a number of ‘spying’ accusations against Huawei recently, which has seen a ban of its equipment being used in the building of 5G networks in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Huawei has also seen some of its kit removed from BT’s network in the UK.

The decision was made on January 8 as the University of Oxford said Huawei has been informed of the decision.

In a statement a spokesperson from the University of Oxford said: “The decision has been taken in the light of public concerns raised in recent months surrounding UK partnerships with Huawei.

“We hope these matters can be resolved shortly and note Huawei’s own willingness to reassure governments about its role and activities.”

The University of Oxford also confirmed that existing research projects funded by Huawei will continue.

“We currently have two such on-going projects, with a combined funding from Huawei of £692k. Both projects were approved under the University’s regulatory processes before the current levels of uncertainty arose,” it said.

Earlier this week Huawei confirmed it had sacked sales director Wang Weijing following his arrest for alleged spying in Poland.