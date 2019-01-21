EE launches Samsung Support Centre trial in Portsmouth

Portsmouth becomes the second in-store Samsung Support Centre

EE has confirmed that it is launching a Samsung Support Centre in Portsmouth following a successful trial at its Bluewater Shopping Centre store in Kent.

The support centre will be located at 186 Commercial Road, Portsmouth and will see diagnostics and repairs carried out on Samsung handsets, for both EE and non-EE customers for free.

Portsmouth is one of three sites chosen across the UK to trial the service along with Bluewater and a third centre planned to open in Nottingham later this month.

The service will provide customers with same-day repairs for all Samsung phones, tablets and wearable devices with each repair engineer a member of Samsung’s official repairs team.

During the trial at Bluewater 85 per cent of devices were fixed within two hours.

EE confirmed that customers out of warranty can still use the service but at a competitive rate, while EE customers are entitled to a borrow a replacement phone during the repair process.

EE channel strategy and operations director Sharon Spilsbury says the support centre will provide users with a “fast and convenient” place for repairs.

“Following the success of our Bluewater store, we are looking forward to extending this format further as part of our approach to offer consumers a more personal and local experience.”