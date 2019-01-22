Huawei warns end to global partnerships

The firm welcomed foreign officials to visit and inspect its operations in China

Huawei chairman Liang Hua (pictured) warned the manufacturer could move away from the UK if it continues to see sanctions.

Huawei has been under fire in western countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, over fears its products could be used for espionage by the Chinese government.

Liang was speaking today (Jan 22) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was appointed acting finance chief following the arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities.

According to the BBC, Liang said if Huawei sees more roadblocks to its plans, “we would transfer the technology partnership to countries where we are welcomed and where we can have collaboration with”.

He also welcomed foreign officials to inspect the company’s operations, adding: “We operate our business globally, and in every country we fully comply with local laws and regulation.

Liang added: “We will focus on providing value by offering high bandwidth, ultra low latency and high connectivity [products] to our customers”.

In December, BT announced that Huawei infrastructure equipment was being removed removed from a communication system being developed from the UK’s emergency services network.

Germany is considering banning the Chinese vendor from being used in its 5G network, while France is mulling on restrictions according to reports.