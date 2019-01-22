Scottish Police Authority agrees three-year £21 million contract with EE

It is anticipated that the operational use of the devices will begin this year

Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has awarded EE a £21 million contract to provide mobile services to Police Scotland for three years.

EE will provide the mobile network and is the main contractor, while Motorola will supply the Pronto Digital Notebook software which has been designed for front line operational users.

The handsets will be from Samsung with BlackBerry providing the Mobile Device Management solution to support the security of the device.

Officers will receive the handsets and will be able to access information remotely which allows them to spend more time in the communities they work in.

Assistant chief constable Malcolm Graham says the mobile devices will “revolutionise” the way officers access systems that were previously only available through desktop and laptop computers.

Graham said: “This contract signifies the commitment Police Scotland and SPA have in leading the force into a more digitally focused future.

“We look forward to working with EE and suppliers on this project, which is a significant investment for the future of policing in Scotland.”

It is expected that the operational use of the devices will begin this year, with the first handsets being assigned to response and community policing officers and officers within roads policing and the specialists services division.

BT public sector director in Scotland and chair of the BT Scotland board David Wallace commented: “Today’s deal will enable thousands of police officers across Scotland to access the information they need, at the touch of a button.

“Our high-speed 4G network and cloud technology will free up police officers’ time so they can focus on policing in communities. We’re excited to be at the forefront of creating new possibilities through this partnership.”