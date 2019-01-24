NUU Mobile launch G3 in ruby-red with updated OS

The G3 is available through the NUU Mobile website or Amazon

NUU Mobile has announced that the NUU G3 is now also available in a ruby red colour and has also upgraded its operating system to Android 8.0.

The G3 was initially only available in sapphire, but NUU has released the ruby red colour in time for Valentine’s Day for £199.99.

The G3 runs a MTK6757 Octa-Core processor and supports facial ID recognition, 3D fingerprint scanner and also has NFC for Google Pay.

It comes equipped with a 13MP and 5MP rear dual camera and a 13MP snapper on the front.

It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, with a micro SD card for additional storage and is dual-SIM.

There is a 3,000mAh battery and the screen size is 5.7 inches with a ratio of 18:9.

NUU Mobile director Nolan Newman said: “After the successful launch of the blue G3 last year, it was essential for us to expand our range to ensure that G3 continued to offer our customers an unrivalled blend of features and performance.”

The G3 in ruby red is available to buy from the NUU Mobile website and also on Amazon.