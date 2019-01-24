Xiaomi reveals foldable smartphone protoype

Xiaomi confirmed it will launch the flexible phone and asked the public to name it

Xiaomi has revealed a tablet that can be folded in by two parts behind itself, transforming into a smaller device.

The Chinese manufacturer showed off the protoype in a post on social media site Weibo promising it will be released and asked the public to name it. The video features co-founder Lin Bin using the device.

The video has already been played nearly 3.5 million times and attracted thousands of comments since it was uploaded on Wednesday.

Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton says a pinch of salt should be taken, as flexible phones are still in its infancy. But the technology has the potential to enhance media consumption such as HD videos and rising segment – mobile gaming.

“We can take flexible claims from manufacturers when they it to mass market with quality testing completed. The fold points are where problems will likely arise.

“There’s interest in this device because it realises that ambition of having a real sleek device will amplify content consumption and take it to a whole new level.

“We need to remember this device is a prototype, there’s no cameras front or back. We’ve seen foldable prototypes for years but nothing this advance admittedly, but a flexible prototype is nothing new.”

Samsung and fellow Chinese manufacturer Royole have showcased flexible-screen smartphones as well. Royole’s Flex Pai retails for around £1,000 in China. Huawei has confirmed it will release a flexible smartphone as well.