Honor launches View 20 with new look hole-punch display

O2 has confirmed stock of the View 20

Honor has launched its latest flagship smartphone the View 20 which features an all new hole-punch All-View display.

The Chinese manufacturer officially launched the View 20 during an event in Paris and announced the smartphone will retail from £499.

The new hole-punch design has a 91.8 per cent screen to body ratio and can be purchased in one of three colours; midnight black, sapphire blue and phantom blue.

There is also a dynamic V-shape colour gradient effect on the rear of the View 20 which uses nano-lithography to create the nano-texture that Honor calls an Aurora effect.

Features

It comes equipped with a 48MP rear camera, that offers AI ultra clarity and can also take several photos at once and then collates the best details from each photo to create an image. On the front is a 25MP camera that is incorporated within the hole-punch design.

The View 20 is powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 dual NPU chipset and runs on Android 9.0 through its Magic UI 2.0.1.

Customers can choose from two variants, either a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB memory with the latter costing £579.99.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with a SuperCharge function, fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor has confirmed that O2 will be ranging the View 20, with 1GB plans starting from £33.03 per month.

The phone is available to buy from a number of retailers including; Carphone Warehouse, JLP, AO, Argos, Amazon, Buy Mobiles, Go Mobile, Mobile Phones Direct, Tesco Mobile and Very.