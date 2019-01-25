Huawei confirm 5G smartphones at MWC

Huawei CBG CEO Richard Yu claims the vendor is “six months ahead of the competition”

Huawei consumer business group CEO Richard Yu confirmed the manufacturer will unveil a foldable 5G phone at Mobile World Congress.

Yu (pictured) said at the end of the launch of a range of 5G devices: “We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world’s first 5G smartphones with foldable screen,” according to Android Police.

The Chinese vendor unveiled a swath of 5G devices including a modem, the Balong 5000, that will power the aforementioned phone. The modem has a peak download speed of 4.6Gb/s and supports the non-standalone and standalone 5G architectures along with the full-spectrum of TDD/FDD frequencies. The modem is now available.

Yu claimed it is ten-times faster than 4G and twice as fast as the rivalling Qualcomm Snapdragon X50, stating: “we’re about six months ahead of the competition”.

Huawei signed 30 commercial 5G contracts with operators in Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe, Ding said. It shipped 25,000 5G base stations.