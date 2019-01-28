Openreach to recruit 3,000 trainee engineers to hit fibre broadband target

11 more locations have been confirmed today for connection to fibre broadband

Openreach has announced it will recruit 3,000 new trainee engineers over the next 12 months to connect three million premises to fibre broadband by 2020.

The firm is also targeting to hit 10 million premises by the mid-2020s. Last year Openreach recruited 3,500 trainees taking the total of new recruits to 6,500.

Ofcom chief executive Sharon White said this month, BT must invest more into broadband upgrades, mounting pressure on new BT CEO Philip Jansen.

Trainee engineers start on £21k per year, rising to £28k after just 12 months on completion of their traineeship. Engineers working in London will also receive a London weighting allowance of either £3,380 in inner London or £1,670 in outer London.

A second Openreach training centre has been opened today in Peterborough measuring at 100,000 square foot. Three more training centres are due to open this year, adding to the 12 currently in operation.

11 new locations will see Openreach’s fibre rollout, they are: Bury, Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, Croydon, Greater Glasgow, Harrow, Merton, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Sutton Coldfield, and Salford.