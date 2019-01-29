CityFibre extend investment in Huddersfield

Extension comes five years after CityFibre first brought fibre infrastructure to the town

CityFibre has begun work on a £30 million full fibre network expansion in Huddersfield.

The expansion is set to connect homes and businesses to the full fibre network currently in place capable of up to 1,000Mbps.

The new project is in partnership with Vodafone and the first connected homes can expect to receive gigafast broadband from the operator this summer.

Work is expected to be complete by 2021, seven years after CityFibre originally brought fibre connectivity to 176 public sector sites and businesses in the town.

Councillor Peter McBride at Kirklees Council, added: “We welcome this investment in the District, which will bring first-class digital infrastructure to Huddersfield residents and future proof its digital connectivity.

The Council continues to work closely with the private sector to facilitate investment in high-speed connectivity across the district. Digital infrastructure is vital – it is part of our economic strategy to ensure we remain a resilient, future-proofed district that is fully able to take advantage of technology.”

Much to gain

The extension in Huddersfield is part of the target set by CityFibre to bring full fibre infrastructure to five million homes and businesses in the UK by 2025.

CityFibre city development manager for Huddersfield Steve Moore said: “Through a thriving creative and digital culture, coupled with a world-renowned reputation for manufacturing and innovation, Huddersfield has so much to gain from fresh investment in its broadband infrastructure.

For instance, recent research estimates that over the next 15 years, the roll-out of full fibre could unlock £18m in business productivity and innovation, and £11m from new start-up activity.

“Digital investment has the ability to transform businesses and communities. In the year ahead, we want to work with as many organisations as possible to raise awareness of our plans for the town and ensure everyone understands the long-term importance of reliable, ultrafast speed and limitless capacity broadband.”