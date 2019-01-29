Clean sweep for EE in RootMetrics latest round of testing

BT-owned operator won all six awards up for grabs and has emerged the best network for the 11th consecutive round of testing



EE is the best network operator according to new testing from RootMetrics for the second quarter of 2018.

In the latest round of network testing RootMetrics claims to have covered 100 per cent of the population, driving 21,000 miles conducting 600,000 tests in real life usage conditions.

Vodafone and Three came second and third in the overall rankings thanks to strong results in network speed, data performance and text performance tests.

According RootMetrics, Three have improved in the call performance tests and also performed well in the reliability tests, trailing only EE whereas O2 were ranked last in four of the six tests.

IHS Markit head of product at RootMetrics and executive director of performance benchmarking Kevin Hasley said: “EE’s strong performance in testing is testament to the consistent investment into improving its 4G network.

“Vodafone and Three are also making improvements as they vie for market position. Although O2 ranks fourth in our testing, it is well placed to improve, having secured key parts of the 5G spectrum in 2018.”