O2 delivers 4G to the UK’s most northern region

O2 is aiming to connect 72 more communities in Scotland over the next 12 months

O2 has delivered 4G coverage to the Isle of Unst, the nothern-most area of the UK.

Following an update to O2’s mast, which is closer in location to Norway than Edinburgh, more than 600 people will receive 4G coverage.

The update is expected to benefit those that live and work in the area and also tourists that visit the area.

Last year O2 delivered 4G coverage to 366 new locations across Scotland, with the operator now covering 2,387 cities, towns, villages and hamlets across the country.

To overcome varied terrain and weather conditions in Scotland, O2 has deployed helicopters and off-road vehicles to install the new technology.

During the next year O2 will use similar methods to connect up to 72 Scottish communities to its 4G network, as it aims to take its level of indoor 4G coverage throughout Scotland to 94.6 per cent.

O2 is also looking to deliver better connectivity to the Isle of Coll, a small Hebridean island with just 220 inhabitants.

Scottish connectivity minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “O2 has shown innovation and commitment to bring improved mobile coverage across Scotland and we welcome that.”

O2 chief operating officer Derek McManus added: “We are commited to helping build a fully mobile Britain. The need for 4G connectivity is an integral part of modern daily life.

“We know mobile has the power to make a real, positive difference to people’s lives and businesses in rural communities across Scotland.”

Economic boost

An O2 commissioned economic research report by Development Economics at the end of 2018 found that Scotland would benefit from a £20 million boost per year from an improved 4G network.

The report predicts that enhanced 4G will benefit over 14,000 rural businesses across the UK, boosting revenue by up to £141 million per year.