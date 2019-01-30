Apple global shipments fall 7.3pc in Q4 2018

Californian giant topped the global shipments table despite the fall in sales

Apple ended the last quarter of 2018 with 71.7 million shipments, a year on year decrease of 7.3 per cent according to Canalys.

The Californian manufacturer accounted for a 19.8 per cent share of the smartphone shipments throughout Q4 2018, closely pipping Samsung by 0.4 per cent.

Samsung ended the quarter with 70.3 million shipments, accounting from 19.4 per cent of total shipments. Over the year shipments declined 3.9 million equating to a 5.3 per cent fall.

Chinese operators Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi proved to be the 3rd, 4th and 5th most popular manufacturers shipping 60.5Mn, 31.8Mn and 26.4Mn respectively.

Total global shipments fell 6.3 per cent to 362.5 million from 386.9 million for the same period last year.

Canalys senior analyst Ben Stanton said: “It is no shock to smartphone vendors that the market has passes its peak.

“People are clearly keeping phones for longer as product innovation slows. but the speed and severity of shipments decline has caught many vendors, investors, and other companies in the value chain off guard.

“International factors like the US-China trade war, weak consumer spending in developed markets and a buoyant market for refurbished phones, have catalysed the decline of smartphone shipments.”