Ex-Carphone marketing manager sets up agency to help dealers

New agency aims to help dealers better used the marketing material given to them by the operators

Ex-Carphone Warehouse Business marketing manager, Theresa Williams has set up a marketing support agency called Jive Marketing Solutions, targeting smaller dealers. Williams left the firm last May.

Williams said she had been thinking about setting up a consultancy to help smaller dealers, since networks have been placing more emphasis on customer experience, which requires good communication strategy.

“The networks have been great at developing marketing support materials,” she said.

“It has still been a struggle to get mobile dealers to use these materials. It is often put on the back-burner when sales and operational employees have different priorities.

“Even in the bigger independents, there is no one specifically designated in marketing to execute this activity”.

A change in communications, marketing permissions and data handling happened last year with GDPR.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if more changes are to come in restricting access to traditional data lists,” says Williams.

She adds that dealers will need to “make sure they keep doing a good job at retaining customers with a robust in-life contact model and then that should pay off with organic referrals.

“So many mobile dealers have to date relied upon telemarketing and email marketing to generate leads.

“Right now, most B2B customers aren’t subject to such strict contact permissions, except for sole traders, who are treated as consumers under the new regulations,” she explained.