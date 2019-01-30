OPPO officially launches in the UK with Carphone Warehouse

OPPO is the fifth biggest global smartphone vendor in the world

OPPO officially launched in the UK last night as the Chinese manufacturer announced its smartphones will be available from retailer Carphone Warehouse.

During the launch at Tower Bridge, London, OPPO confirmed three smartphones will be available in the UK with the RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo and its flagship OPPO Find X confirmed as the trio.

OPPO is currently fifth for global smartphone shipments and has launched in key European markets France, Italy, Netherlands and Spain last year.

The three handsets are exclusively available at Dixons Carphone, with customers able to pre-order the phones online at Carphone Warehouse and Curry’s. All three smartphones will be available in store and online nationwide on February 13.

Addressing around 150 people at the event, OPPO executive director of sales UK Terance Tan said OPPO is looking forward to a great future in the UK.

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of OPPO in the UK today, with the availability of RX17 Series in partnership with Carphone Warehouse.

“This has been one of the brand’s most anticipated European decisions so far and we are proud to be bringing OPPO to this market,” said Tan.

Super VOOC charging

A key feature of OPPO’s smartphones is its proprietary charging technology, also known as VOOC Flash Charge.

With the technology users can get 40 per cent charge in 10 minutes and receive full charge in 40 minutes.

The flagship Find X which OPPO claims is the “world’s first panoramic designed” phone will cost £799 and features a 93 per cent screen to body ratio.

Its key feature is the slide-up camera which is at located at the top of the phone and slides up when taking a photo.

The RX17 Pro comes equipped with a triple camera and features a water-drop design, is available from £549, with the dual-camera RX17 Neo available £319.