Pangea works on 5G video doctor system with Kingston University

Service will use live footage to help doctors make life-saving decisions

IoT specialist Pangea and Kingston University are developing a 5G-powered video streaming system that could help doctors make life-saving decisions by viewing live footage from ambulances.

Pangea says it will be the first to bring a 5G supported HD video solution to market.

By viewing streamed footage with low lag, doctors and nurses can prepare the right treatment for patients to help reduce mortality rates.

The technology has the potential to save £90 million for the cash-strapped NHS by shaving five minutes off response times, according to a Pangea study.

The technology can also be used in police body cameras to aid assessment of crime scenes and save hundreds of hours on paperwork.

Streamed footage will be carried by 4G+ technology in early tests, followed by 5G. The latter is expected to be launched this year, but experts say 5G rollout will be staggered and not as widely released as 4G in its early stages.

The project will be developed using the 5G test bed facility at Kingston University in London. The project has been funded by Innovate UK with a six-figure sum. Pangea MD Dan Cunliffe says the solution will run on all networks, and the company hopes to roll it out soon after 5G officially launches.

Pangea will work with Kingston University professor of wireless communications Christos Politis and be assisted by video compression specialist associate professor Nada Philip. A top-class graduate will be hired to the Pangea team to work on the project.

Cunliffe said: “The solution will be the first of its kind in the world. It will completely transform how video and other data compression is used across industries, unlock fresh revenue streams for our partners and bring us a step closer to a 5G world.

“We want to be the leaders of data compression in 5G. With this, we take a step further in that goal.”

Professor Politis said: “5G will incorporate IoT technology, which opens up so many possibilities for the health sector and across the emergency services”.