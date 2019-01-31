Government decision to ban Huawei to be published in March

MP Jeremy Wright said it is not a “Huawei specific exercise”

The government will decide in March whether Huawei will be banned from UK operator networks.

A review is currently taking place leading up to the decision date, assessing the risk that Huawei equipment poses to telecoms infrastructure. This is according to Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright.

According to a Sky News report, he said: “The key word is ongoing.”

He added that it was “important to say this is not a Huawei specific exercise”, although there has been global concern regarding the manufacturer’s equipment.

Huawei equipment is present in almost all networks in the world. The three largest infrastructure manufacturers are Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson. Huawei is commands 35 per cent market share in Europe.

Other nations have already banned Huawei parts from being used in 5G networks, such as: US, Australia and New Zealand. Vodafone paused the installation of Huawei equipment into its core network last week, and BT replaced Huawei parts in its 4G network December.

Right thing to do

MP Jeremy Wright said to journalist: “It’s the right thing to do in my judgement to look at the supply-chain for telecoms, to make sure we’re confident that our security interests are met just as our requirements for efficient, effective technology are met.

“That’s what this review is doing and I want to make sure that we’ve given everybody contributing to the review the chance to say what they want to. When they have, we’ll have a look at the conclusions and decide what will go next.

“We’ve seen what other countries are doing, but I think it’s very important for the UK to consider carefully the evidence we’re collecting and then we’ll make a judgement.”

“I want to make sure I’ve seen everything first [before making a judgement]… we should have it in March.”