GSM Association pioneer Mark Smith to chair Mobile News XPO 5G Symposium

Mark Smith (pictured), who played an integral role in the foundation of the GSMA and the development of the Mobile World Congress, is to chair the 5G Symposium to take place at Mobile News XPO at the London Hilton on Park Lane on March 14.

Panelists for the event are all the chief technical officers of Vodafone O2, Three and BT as well as leading analyst Ben Wood and Samsung VP Conor Pierce.

Smith currently runs marketing consultancy MSA and is a Strategic Marketing Consultant to IBC and TM Forum, as well as a member of IBC’s Content Steering Group and Non-Executive Director on Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for England.

“With such a glittering panel it was vital to have the event chaired by an independent expert with the status, contacts and credibility to do the event justice. I can’t think of anyone more qualified than Mark to do the job. It should be a sizzling event”, said Mobile News Editorial director Ian White.

The Mobile News XPO Symposium is free to attend to qualified delegates on a first-come-first served basis. Register at ww.mobilenewsxpo.co.uk