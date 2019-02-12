Avenir to unveil foldable Energizer smartphone at MWC

One release at MWC is expected to feature a 18,000mAh battery

A foldable Energizer-branded smartphone is set to be unveiled by Avenir Telecom at the Mobile World Congress later this month.

The device is one of 26 new smartphones to be added to the Energizer line-up by Avenir, which holds the exclusive licence for the “Energizer” brand.

Energizer competes in the low to mid-tier, with prices ranging from £15 to £250, and are designed to appeal to people who want superior battery life and performance at good value.

The new range will be distributed in the UK by Eurostar Global. Avenir distributes the brand to more than 55 countries.

Features of the new range are expected to include pop-up cameras, professional scanning functionality and an 18,000mAh battery that will lay claim to being the highest-capacity battery of any commercially available smartphone.