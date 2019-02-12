Phoenix Cellular rise into Sunday Times International Track top 200

Phoenix currently process more than 40,000 used mobile phones per month

Phoenix Cellular has been listed in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 after posting strong international sales.

Crewe-based Phoenix Cellular ranked 65th in the standings, which measures Britain’s mid-market private companies for fastest-growing international sales.

Founded in 2015 by brothers Marc and Paul Walters along with Andrew Dulla, Phoenix Cellular specialise in distributing used and refurbished mobile phones.

Phoenix Cellular reported a turnover of £33.2 million for its 2017/2018 year-end accounts, with £18.2 million of sales generated from international sales.

Commenting on the performance Phoenix Cellular co-founder and director Paul Walters said: “We were delighted to see ourselves listed in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, which is a real credit to our staff, customers and suppliers.

“We are always striving to grow the business and international trade is a key part of our growth strategy.”