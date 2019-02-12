Rainbow Communications wins contract from Alpha Media Group

Rainbow Communications has secured a £150,000 contract to supply Alpha Media Group with telecommunications.
The dealer will supply telecoms to 350 staff across 17 locations for the publishing house.
The agreement is an expansion to a partnership between the firms penned in 2010, and has boosted the value of the deal from £8,000 to £150,000.
Alpha Media Group, based in Moygashel, Northern Ireland, has almost 60,000 weekly readers across 13 paid-for regional titles, including the Ulster Gazette, Tyrone Courier, Mid-Ulster Courier and Tyrone Constitution.
The tie-up with Rainbow will see the dealer providing a host of new services. These include an MPLS routing system that is linked back to a central secured internet portal and enables faster data sharing within the company.
Alpha Media will also take on board 200 Avaya fixed-line phones, VoIP telephony and virtual private networks.
INNOVATION
Rainbow Communications sales and marketing director Stuart Carson said: “By investing in the right communications solutions, Alpha Media Group continues to successfully innovate its entire operation, properly optimising and improving the experience for customers and staff.”
This will be supported by a “speedier, more agile network with greater security and capacity”, said Carson.
The Belfast firm is looking to increase its turnover by £1.5 million to £15.5 million by 2020 (for the year to the end of March).
Plans are in place to add 12 more staff at its Glasgow and Dublin bases, with the company having 100 employees in total.