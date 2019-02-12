Rainbow Communications wins contract from Alpha Media Group

Rainbow Communications has secured a £150,000 contract to supply Alpha Media Group with telecommunications. The dealer will supply telecoms to 350 staff across 17 locations for the publishing house. The agreement is an expansion to a partnership between the firms penned in 2010, and has boosted the value of the deal from £8,000 to £150,000.

Alpha Media Group, based in Moygashel, Northern Ireland, has almost 60,000 weekly readers across 13 paid-for regional titles, including the Ulster Gazette, Tyrone Courier, Mid-Ulster Courier and Tyrone Constitution. The tie-up with Rainbow will see the dealer providing a host of new services. These include an MPLS routing system that is linked back to a central secured internet portal and enables faster data sharing within the company.