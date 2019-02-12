Refurb market goes through the roof as consumers still shun expensive upgrades

Market predicted to be worth £23 billion globally, says Counterpoint Research

The refurbished handset market is growing as consumers become more price-sensitive to new smartphones.

That is the view of those within the industry, with the refurbished segment anticipated to be worth £22.95 billion globally, according to Counterpoint Research.

Last year, between 2.2 and 2.4 million units were sold in the UK, making up nearly 10 per cent of the overall smartphone market.

Higher handset costs have been earmarked as a key factor in why more consumers and businesses are buying refurbished or pre-owned handsets.