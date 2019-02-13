Charging start-up chain gets a surge from Marks & Spencer

There are now more than 250 stations across London

East London-based start-up ChargedUp, which describes itself as ‘London’s First Mobile Phone Charging Network’, has announced its charging stations will be available at a number of Marks & Spencer stores in London.

Eight stores in London will initially have access to the charging stations, which let users charge their phone for 50p, with plans to expand further.

The eight stores are those located at Pantheon, White City, Bankside, Victoria Cardinal Place, Fenchurch Street and Finsbury Pavement, plus the two already open in M&S Merchant Square Café and Waterside Simply Food in Paddington.

ChargedUp battery chargers are fully powered by green energy, thanks to a partnership with green energy provider Ecotricity.

ChargedUp chief excecutive officer Hugo Tilmouth has hailed the deployment with M&S, which is poised to roll out within the next month.

“It’s a real honour for Marks & Spencer to say ‘yes’ to rolling out our ChargedUp stations in some of their best stores in London. It’s a really exciting opportunity for us.”

The rollout comes as part of M&S’s start-up programme through Founders Factory, a joint venture partnership focused on discovering and developing start-ups.