Nice Network bids for further growth with Formica tie-up

Nice Network is aiming for £4 million in turnover and plans to double headcount

Unified communications firm Nice Network has struck a partnership with Formica Group as it targets further growth.

Under the contract, the company will supply Formica with 100 mobile devices from Vodafone over a two-year period.

Formica Group specialises in worktop and high pressure laminates, and employs 1,000 people across Europe, 500 of whom are based in the north-east.

The company’s European procurement category manager, Adrienne Bishop, said: “Historically, we’ve worked with Vodafone directly. However, this year we decided to move to a third party.

“Nice Network was able to demonstrate through existing commercial relationships that it works closely with clients and understands what a business like ours needs.”