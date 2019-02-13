Nice Network bids for further growth with Formica tie-up

Nice Network is aiming for £4 million in turnover and plans to double headcount
Unified communications firm Nice Network has struck a partnership with Formica Group as it targets further growth.
Under the contract, the company will supply Formica with 100 mobile devices from Vodafone over a two-year period.
Formica Group specialises in worktop and high pressure laminates, and employs 1,000 people across Europe, 500 of whom are based in the north-east.
The company’s European procurement category manager, Adrienne Bishop, said: “Historically, we’ve worked with Vodafone directly. However, this year we decided to move to a third party.
“Nice Network was able to demonstrate through existing commercial relationships that it works closely with clients and understands what a business like ours needs.”
Nice Network corporate account director Mike Mead said the company has been interested in working with Formica Group for many years.
Mead added: “For the team at Nice Network, the Formica Group account is a major coup. We are now looking forward to establishing a long and productive working relationship.”
Nice Network provides telecoms and IT services to customers including Nike UK, Puma, Newcastle United and Esh Group.
Last year, Nice Network posted £2.8 million in turnover and is aiming for £4 million over the next 12 months, as well as doubling its headcount from 24.