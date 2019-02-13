Plug In To Exertis event back at Silverstone Circuit

Exertis’ third annual channel event will be held on May 16

Exertis has announced its third ever Plug In To Exertis channel event will be held at Silverstone Circuit again on May 16.

Last year, the event drew a record number 1,100 attendees with almost 700 resellers and retailers in attendance and 116 vendors exhibiting.

This year the event will have four dedicated exhibition areas focused on business, audio visual (AV), enterprise and consumer solutions. Additionally there will be exhibition areas, a seminar programme, guest speakers and a host of show-floor features.

Exertis UK and Ireland managing director Paul Bryan said: “This promises to be an even bigger and better event for our customers. More products and more solutions from more vendors, and more opportunities to find out what’s trending and emerging across a wide spectrum of technologies that can be utilised from the living room to the datacentre.