Vodafone reacts to coming top of Ofcom’s complaints league table

Vodafone has defended its level of customer service, despite the operator topping Ofcom’s league table for home broadband and landline telephone complaints.

The network had 27 complaints per 100,000 customers for home broadband and 19 for landline in the third quarter of last year.

It was also one of the worst for pay-monthly mobile, with eight complaints for every 100,000 customers.

The number of complaints all exceeded the industry averages of 15 for home broadband, 11 for landline and four for mobile.

It was the first time that Vodafone met the criteria for inclusion on broadband and landline.

In a statement, a Vodafone spokesperson said: “With these high levels of growth, we have, however, unfortunately seen some issues with the signing-on process and this is reflected in the complaints data.”